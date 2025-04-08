Vandals attack memorial trees planted in park

Malicious act: Cllr Mick Stowe (left) and Robin Frannklin with one of the damaged trees

VANDALS have destroyed a row of trees planted as memorials to lost loved-ones in an award-winning park.

Most of the trees had their trunks partially sawn through from each side - leaving them upstanding, but damaged to the point they will die.

One, with a plaque in memory of a deceased person sited immediately in front of it, had its top fully lopped off.

The cost of replacing them has been put at £1,800 but councillors have pledged to do so, even though they still have to source the cash.

Councillors Mick Stowe and Robin Franklin were called in to survey the damage after it was discovered by parks staff.

Cllr Stowe said: “We will replace them, I don’t know where we will get the £1,800, but we will replace them.

“Someone has come with a saw to do this, it was pre-planned and our hearts go out to families affected,” he said.

The motive for the attack is unknown, but Cllr Stowe said it was “malicious criminal damage”.

Four of the trees targeted had memorial plaques sited in front of them, leaving the offenders in no doubt about why they had been planted.

South Yorkshire Police have been informed of the attack.

There has also been some other vandalism in the park, affecting statues near the lower entrance, recently.

Elsecar Park is cared for by a group of volunteer ‘friends’ who work alongside Barnsley Council staff to help keep it well-maintained.

The park has repeatedly been awarded Green Flag status for the quality of its facilities.