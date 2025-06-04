Vandalism as second false asylum rumour spreads

Facts: Barnsley Council has been sharing information about migration in public spaces

A SECOND unfounded rumour of asylum-seekers being housed in Dearne area accommodation has been quashed - but only after properties were vandalised.

Barnsley Council’s Dearne Area Team has stepped in to correct a rumour that flats in Goldthorpe would be used for that purpose - information they describe as “entirely false”.

It comes after the council remonstrated with community social media outlets which repeated rumours that flats in Hoyland Town Hall would be used to accommodate asylum-seekers, which was wrong, without checking the facts.

The Dearne Area Team have said in a statement: “There is no truth to the claim that these properties are being used to house asylum seekers. This information is entirely false.

“Sadly, the flats were vandalised with graffiti, including symbols and language that have no place in Barnsley, or anywhere in the UK.

“These flats are someone’s property, and this kind of damage not only harms people but also spoils the community we all share, and -we are better than that.

“The graffiti is being removed, but we need to come together as a community.

“If you have any information about who may be responsible for this Hate crime, please report it directly to us at [email protected]. All information will be treated in confidence.

“Let’s not allow rumours and misinformation to divide or damage our town. Let’s respect our neighbours, our property, and the values we stand for.”

At an event in Bolton upon Dearne this week, council leaflets, spelling out facts on migration in Barnsley, were left on tables for visitors to read - highlighting how seriously mis-information is being taken by the authorities.

