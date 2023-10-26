Register
POLICE have made two further arrests in the Kimberworth Park murder investigation opened yesterday.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth ParkRedscope Crescent, Kimberworth Park
Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth Park

A 46-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old woman has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent at 7.40am yesterday following reports of a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old woman and 42-year-old man arrested yesterday for suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” said a force spokesperson. “ If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 153 of October 25 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”