Two men arrested in murder probe following pensioner's death in Mexborough
He was found in the River Don at Mexborough on Thursday last week, just after 7.30am and was confirmed to be dead at the scene.
An investigation scene was set up covering around a kilometre of the river, later removed, while officers conducted an investigation.
Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were later released on police bail, to allow further investigations to take place.
Det Chf Insp Tom Woodward, who is leading the inquiry, said: “As our investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death continues, we are asking members of the public who may have information to come forward.
“We are particularly interested in people who were in and around the Doncaster Road, Mexborough, area between the hours of 6-8am on Thursday morning.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 154 of July 25.