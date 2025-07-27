Two in custody after "serious" stabbing in Rotherham town centre

A MAN was taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing in Rotherham town centre, with two others arrested by police.

The incident happened in High Street, late on Friday evening and left a substantial area of streets in the vicinity cordoned off for much of Saturday as police investigated.

According to South Yorkshire Police, the man who sustained the wounds - described as serious but not thought to be life-threatening - was aged 27.

The two people arrested were a 46 year old man and a woman aged 24.

They were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and remained in police custody.

Police confirmed that ‘scenes’ were in place on High Street, Moorgate Street and Church street and have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 1212 of July 25.

David McQueen, who runs the Sports Box bar, in the Imperial Buildings, took to social media to re-assure customers that the violence had taken place elsewhere, explaining: “The incident in Rotherham town centre is nothing to do with Sports Box. We tried to help the young man. Our thoughts are with everyone involved at this time.”

The violence comes after police and other agencies have been working to reduce problems in the town centre, with a 70 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour around the transport interchange, compared to the previous three years.

Rotherham is currently engaged in the Government’s Safer Streets initiative, which runs over the summer, putting more patrols on the streets in addition to other initiatives.