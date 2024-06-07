Mackenzie Ball

TWO more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal crash in Wickersley last weekend.

Mackenzie Ball (20) died after a two car collision on Morthen Road on Sunday (2) just after 4pm.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were held yesterday (6), South Yorkshire Police said.

The pair – also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving – have been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving after a warrant was executed on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man was held on the same day on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.

Both men have since been bailed.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

A 21-year-old man who was held at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was later released with no further action.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or know anything about the incident.

“You can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 589 of June 2. You can contact us online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C02-PO1.”

“Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].