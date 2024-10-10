Surprise discovery: Cannabis plants in Cherry Tree Street

POLICE have scored two successes against cannabis factories in the Dearne area - including one which officers stumbled across.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘response’ officers - those who answer 999 calls - were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Elsecar.

But when officers arrived at Cherry Tree Street in Elsecar, they also found 21 cannabis plants were being cultivated inside the property.

As a result, the arrested a 33 year old occupant, and after being interviewed, he was bailed to allow investigators to make further inquiries.

Meanwhile, in Wombwell, officers from two neighbourhood policing teams worked together on a raid at a suspected cannabis factory.

They executed a warrant at the address, which was issued as a result of intelligence gathered by officers about activity there.

A spokesman said: “Clearly, our intelligence was correct, as officers uncovered a cannabis set-up with around 35 plants.

“The female occupant was interviewed about the offence and we now await forensic results.

“Cannabis set-ups like this are often funded by organised crime groups, benefitting those who commit the greatest harm to our communities,” he said.

Cannabis farms have become an increasing problem in recent years, with the drugs being grown and then sold illegally.

In some cases, whole houses are taken over and electricity supplies may be dangerously diverted, to provide power for the heat and light the plants need.

Criminal gangs sometimes also use victims of modern slavery to tend the plants, leaving the perpetrators at a distance from the crimes they are responsible for.