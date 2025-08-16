Two arrests over Kimberworth shooting as investigation continues

TWO men have been arrested following a shooting in Kimberworth, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The incident happened just before 2pm on August 12, when someone opened fire on a Range Rover being driven in Pitt Street.

Police confirmed there was evidence of gunfire as a result, with a crime scene created in the area while investigators examined the area.

Those responsible fled and there were no injuries reported as a result of the attack, though police did step up patrols in the area to help maintain public confidence.

Now the force has confirmed that two men have since been arrested and were being held in custody while allegations against them were investigated by the specialist Armed Crime Team.

The shooting was one of three within the space of a few miles, within a matter of days, though police have said they have been able to establish there were no links between them.

The most recent incident happened in Ferrars Road, Tinsley, which was reported shortly after 1pm on August 15.

The earliest of the three happened in Wensley Street, Fir Vale, Sheffield, on August 11.

Significant progress: Det Chief Supt Laura Koscikiewicz

Head of Crime and Gold Commander, Det Chief Supt Laura Koscikiewicz said: “Whilst we have made significant progress in reducing gun crime in South Yorkshire in recent years, we understand that these incidents are worrying to hear and read about. It is true to say that any weapon poses a risk but, most importantly, there is no intelligence to suggest that there is a threat to the wider communities in these cases.

“That being said, we cannot and will not tolerate this risk on our streets. “We are doing everything we can to catch those responsible.

“Whilst specialist detectives get to the bottom of what’s happened, our neighbourhood policing teams will provide a visible presence to reassure communities.

“They are there to listen to your concerns, reassure you where you can, and help you report any information of relevance.”

Anyone with information should dial 101, quoting incident 479 of August 12 for the Kimberworth shooting.

Information can also be passed anonymously, through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.