TWO people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in a supermarket car park.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in the Tesco car park in Rotherham town centre on Monday evening – while also warning people about sharing footage on social media.

A force spokesperson said: “At around 7.50pm, it is reported that a man was assaulted in the car park of Tesco on Drummond Street.

“The man suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“A 36-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

“They remain in police custody at this time.

Det Sgt Chris Byne, the officer in charge of this case, said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media following this incident.

“Please remember that the sharing of this video could hinder any future court proceedings in relation to this reported assault and therefore we ask anyone who has information that could help us with our investigation to share this directly with us, rather than sharing it on social media.”

You can pass information to police via online live chat or portal – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ - or by calling 101 quoting incident number 935 of November 6, 2023.