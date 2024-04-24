Two arrests after baseball bat attack in Thrybergh
Police said a group was involved in an altercation on Vale Road at about 10pm on Sunday, April 21.
“One woman suffered serious head injuries caused by a bat,” a force spokesperson said.
“The injuries are not believed to be life threatening. It is then reported that three people fled the scene in a vehicle.
“Officers investigating the incident have arrested a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of assault. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward and share this with police.
“You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 923 of April 21 when you get in touch. CCTV and dashcam footage can be shared via [email protected].”