Two arrested after police chase in Goldthorpe

TWO men were arrested following a police pursuit which ended when a car hit a wooden telegraph pole in Goldthorpe.

Locals said the impact snapped the telegraph pole, in Goldthorpe Green, near the Furlong Road junction, leaving it suspended by the telephone wires. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the incident began at 4.48pm on Sunday afternoon, June 8, and said: “A green Volvo S80 responded to the presence of a police vehicle and was reportedly driving dangerously on Doncaster Road. “Officers began a pursuit with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS). After a short pursuit, the Volvo collided with street furniture. “A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failure to stop. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Both were taken to hospital as a precaution.” It is the second time the NPAS was called into South Yorkshire over the weekend, with an aircraft monitoring a Rotherham incident two days earlier.