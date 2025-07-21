Two arrested after human remains found in Hoyland, police confirm

HUMAN remains have been found in Hoyland, police have confirmed, and although detectives are keeping an “open mind” on the investigation, two suspects previously interviewed on suspicion of murder have been re-arrested.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation following the disappearance of Hoyland man Richard Dyson, then aged 55, in 2019.

That resulted in two men being arrested in 2023 on suspicion of murder, though no-one was charged.

Police have now confirmed the same men, aged 72 and 71, were re-arrested on Monday July 14 and subjected to further questioning.

They were later bailed to allow police investigations to continue.

The remains were found at a property in Broadcarr Road, which runs between Hoyland and the A6135 between Hoyland and Chapeltown.

However, police have also confirmed there are ‘scenes’ at Sheffield Road in Hoyland and Dike Hill in Harley.

Mr Dyson had last been seen by his daughter in Sheffield Road, close to one of the current scenes. She reported him missing a week after last seeing him, when he failed to keep an appointment.

Large presence: Police in Hoyland

A strong police presence remained in Hoyland, a week after the discovery, with the force warning that officers were likely to remain at the scenes for weeks more.

They have said investigators are keeping “an open mind” about the circumstances and a formal identification of the remains has yet to take place.

However, the family of Mr Dyson have been informed of developments.

They are being supported by the force, and kept up to date with developments.

Senior Investigating Officer, Andy Knowles, said: “We are keeping an open mind following this discovery, and working around the clock to establish the identity of the person involved and the circumstances surrounding this development.

“Richard Dyson and his family remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries, and we know how important it is for them to get answers.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please get in touch and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information which they believe may help the investigation can contact police by calling 101. Callers should quote incident number 459 of 25 November 2019 when getting in touch.