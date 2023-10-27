TWO people were arrested after a large quantity of class A drugs were found during a police raid.

Officers executed a warrant on Pinewood Close in Dalton on Tuesday (24).

A force spokesperson said: “Searches of the property led officers to find approximately 1kg of suspected crack cocaine and a large quantity of heroin.

“In addition to the drugs, officers found over £1,000 in cash and mobile phones, believed to be used for drug-dealing.