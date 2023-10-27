Register
Two arrested after drugs raid in Dalton

TWO people were arrested after a large quantity of class A drugs were found during a police raid.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST
Some of the seized itemsSome of the seized items
Officers executed a warrant on Pinewood Close in Dalton on Tuesday (24).

A force spokesperson said: “Searches of the property led officers to find approximately 1kg of suspected crack cocaine and a large quantity of heroin.

“In addition to the drugs, officers found over £1,000 in cash and mobile phones, believed to be used for drug-dealing.

“A 57-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They have both been released on police bail while the investigation and drugs testing continue.”