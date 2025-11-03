Training boost for armed police in South Yorkshire

Realistic: Police can train in real-world conditions using this bus

POLICE have been provided with a double-decker bus to help train firearms officers and those involved in public order work.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach have donated the vehicle, in what is described as a “generous” move by South Yorkshire Police.

The vehicle had been decommissioned and has now been repurposed for training work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will help to simulate the real-world scenarios specialist officers may find themselves dealing with on the streets of the county.

The bus will help as officers train to hone their skills in tactical decision-making, room entry techniques, searching and dealing with suspects.

Deputy Chief Firearms Instructor Ben Rowley, who oversees firearms training, said: “This generous donation has a huge impact on the way we are able to deliver effective and realistic training.

“Our talented team of instructors can now create challenging training scenarios on public transport which will develop the skills firearms officers need to respond effectively to keep the public of South Yorkshire safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Stagecoach and excited to integrate the bus into our training.”

Jack Abbott, Engineering Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to support the vital work of our local police force.

"This donation reflects our commitment to community safety and collaboration with emergency services."

Jack Abbott, Engineering Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to support the vital work of our local police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This donation reflects our commitment to community safety and collaboration with emergency services.”

South Yorkshire Police has armed response vehicles which patrol the county, able to provide a swift response to emergency situations.