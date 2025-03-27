Town centre crime crackdown planned in Rotherham

Police in All Saints Square after fireworks were let off in the town centre last year.

SOUTH Yorkshire Police are set to unveil plans for a town centre crime crackdown over the summer.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the codename ‘Carbon Charlie’ police will work with partners across the borough to target crime and antisocial behaviour hotspots in the town centre in the hope it will encourage more people to visit shops and amenities.

The Advertiser understands that the high-visibility presence will begin in late April and continue to be enforced each month to tie in with other planned activities by the police and Rotherham Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an intense focus on removing people who are causing problems with their behaviour and also plans put in place to change the layout of certain areas which may be attracting people to congregate.

The moves comes as the council’s flagship project at Forge Island begins to gather momentum with the popular Arc Cinema and Travelodge set to be joined to by two food outlets – cafe/bar Vetro, and steak and seafood restaurant Sygnature Dish – opening next month and in May.

After initial concerns about antisocial behaviour around Forge Island this has quietened down since more people have been attending the cinema.

Compared to other towns Rotherham’s night-time economy in its centre is quiet, but it is hoped more outlets will open if Forge Island proves a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensuring that the town centre is a safe, attractive place for people to visit is key behind the decision to unveil ‘Carbon Charlie’. And a particular emphasis will be placed in ensuring that problems aren’t simply pushed to the periphery of the town centre.