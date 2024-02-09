Times have changed and so has the image of Rotherham and its police, says Chief Supt

SYP

Whether it is warranted or not, the grooming gangs of the past have left a seemingly indelible stain on a proud town’s reputation.While locals get on with their daily lives, the overall standing of the borough isn’t what it should be, nationally and beyond.Perhaps the same goes for South Yorkshire Police, who were criticised ten years ago in the Jay Report for the way they handled a flood of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) cases.These, though, are different days.Former Wath Comp schoolgirl Laura Koscikiewicz was hand-picked for her role as Rotherham district commander just over 18 months ago, as the constabulary and Rotherham as a whole, continued to try and repair its image.The Chief Supt says much has changed, recently.Her officers are now recognised as “best of class” when it comes to CSE investigation, and are frequently visited by other agencies eager to learn how Rotherham has modified and improved its outlook and procedures.Policemen and women now give an “empathetic, compassionate and patient response to victims”.But the commander - who has spent the majority of her earlier career working on child abuse, rape, and helping vulnerable and missing persons - admits there is work to do to rid the modern-day town of its image.

“There is no doubt CSE gets brought out by the media, wherever it is in the country. Rotherham and Rochdale are the two places that roll off the tongue and that is a sad place to be,” she says.“But that was some time ago.“We cannot underestimate the impact it has had on the victims here at the time but we've worked really hard as a partnership (with other agencies) over the last few years to improve how we approach all this and lessen the impact on vulnerable individuals.

