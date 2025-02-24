Till drawer stolen in Mexborough shop robbery

Appeal: Police believe this man could help a robbery investigation

A MAN was assaulted in a shop robbery where the drawer from a till was snatched in Mexborough, police have confirmed.

Now investigators have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the alleged incident.

It happened at the Morrisons Daily store in Dolcliffe Road, on January 8.

Police say an offender struck at 8.30pm, grabbing the drawer, which contained cash.

Enquiries are continuing, with investigators keen to identify the man in the image as it is believed they may be able to help with the investigation.

The man photographed is described as being white, slim, aged 20s, with light brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone who recognises him, or has other information, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 810 of January 8, 2025 when they get in touch.

Information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers, telephone 0800 555 111.