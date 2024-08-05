Crime scene: The Holiday Inn has been subject to a meticulous examination by investigators

A WAVE of arrests is expected in the days ahead, following the riot on Sunday which left a hotel in Manvers so badly damaged that asylum seekers housed there had to be moved out.

The Holiday Inn had many windows smashed and an attempt was made to set the building alight as a crowd of around 750 gathered outside, becoming increasing violent as the day progressed.

It is believed an initial gathering of around 250 people was then bolstered by 500 more who, police believe, “held far-right and anti-immigration views”.

One arrest was made at the scene but South Yorkshire Police have revealed that has now grown to five, with one already due in court.

Support: Council leader Chris Read

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said 12 officers had been injured after being targeted with missiles including bricks, fence posts and branches.

“Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them, and the horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads. They were spat at and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders.

“There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed up against the hotel and set on fire, with the clear intent to cause serious harm to all those inside.

“It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel, but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety,” she said.

“It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery continuing well into the evening.

“Officers have worked through the night to begin identifying those involved in these horrendous scenes.

“Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part.”

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said the immediate concern was the clean-up operation, with council staff supported by residents from the area eager to help the return to normality.

He said: “We will then have a conversation with the Home Office as clearly we need to understand what is going to happen with the use of that hotel.

“Communities will want assurances about continuing police support and community safety as we go forwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, a family fun day had to be moved from Wath Hall to Mexborough on Monday afternoon, over public safety fears.