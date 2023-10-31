TWO young boys were praised for their bravery in giving evidence about the violence inflicted on their mum by an ex-partner.

Changase Akatar

It resulted in the jailing of Changase Akatar (44) for two years when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (26).

He was convicted of attacking the woman in front of her two sons – aged six and seven – at a property in Rotherham.

Akatar, of Birch Avenue, Malton, North Yorkshire, had denied the offence but was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm after a three-day trial.

The court heard how Akatar assaulted the victim repeatedly – pulling her hair while she was on the ground until she passed out.

She also woke up to him strangling the older boy and threatening to bite off his nose.

PC Ethan Knight, the officer in charge of this case, said: “The offence occurred when the couple were in a relationship.

“The victim was so in fear of this man that she was unable to bring herself to report the abuse until three years later. By this time, there was no photographic evidence or medical evidence of the injuries caused.

“We were able to review social care records from around that time where social workers had noted in detail the level of injury they saw on the victim.

“Of course, the social workers reported it to police but at that time the victim was not forthcoming.

“Children of the victim were also able to describe in detail the horrendous injuries caused to their mother.

“I wish to thank the victim for her patience, resilience and tenacity. I also wish to commend the victim’s children for having the bravery to give evidence, as well as the duty social workers at Rotherham Council for their invaluable administration.