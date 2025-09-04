Three drugs suspects arrested after police chase in two counties

THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply following a car chase which started in Rotherham.

One of the men, aged 22, is also accused of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, with the other two, aged 18 and 19, are being investigated over allegations involving drugs.

The arrests followed an incident which began in Maltby, shortly before midnight on August 31.

South Yorkshire Police ‘response’ officers were on patrol and became aware of a Volkswagen Golf on Grange Lane - with their attention drawn to the vehicle due to the odour of cannabis emitting from the car.

They requested the driver to stop, but instead they drove off and a pursuit followed, through parts of Rotherham and into the Nottinghamshire police area.

As the Golf driver attempted to outrun police, speeds of up to 90 mph were recorded and the car was seen travelling in the wrong side of the carriageway, on country roads.

While the chase continued, South Yorkshire Police’s road policing officers worked with their counterparts across the border in Nottinghamshire on a plan to bring the situation to a close.

They decided to ‘sting’ the car, using devices which can be quickly deployed across a road using hollow spikes to puncture and deflate tyres on a passing vehicle, making it difficult to continue driving.

Arrests: Three suspects remain under investigation

During the pursuit, officers witnessed the occupants throw items from the vehicle, but they were able to recover those later following a search. It is believed they were wraps containing Class B drugs.

The vehicle was successfully stung in Nottinghamshire, with the driver and two passengers quickly arrested.

A search of the vehicle further raised suspicions that those inside were involved in drug dealing with cash and suspected further drugs being found.

All three men have been released on police bail while investigations into the incident continue.

It is not known where the suspects originate from.

Although people are not prosecuted for possession of small quantities of cannabis, it remains illegal and those who supply the drug are prosecuted. It is also illegal to drive when more than a certain limit of the drug remains in the bloodstream.