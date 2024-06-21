Three charged with murder after car park stabbing
THREE men have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in the Drummond Street car park.
Police were called to an altercation involving a group of men in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18.
Lee Davies (38), of Rotherham, was found with a stab wound and died later in hospital.
Simon Welsh (37), of Doncaster Road, Rotherham; Martin Shaw (45), of no fixed abode; and Jake Shaw (26), of Canklow Road, Rotherham, have all been charged with murder and were due before magistrates today (Friday).