.

THREE men have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in the Drummond Street car park.

Police were called to an altercation involving a group of men in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18.

Lee Davies (38), of Rotherham, was found with a stab wound and died later in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...