Three arrests following fatal hit and run crash in Rotherham

AN ELDERLY cyclist was killed in a Rotherham hit and run road crash, with three people later arrested a day later as part of the investigation.

Officers are still trying to trace the vehicle involved in the incident, however, which so far has not been recovered.

It is believed to have sustained damage to the passenger side front, where the impact happened.

The collision happened at 3.15pm on Friday afternoon, on the A57 at Todwick, with traffic police called to the crash.

A man aged 81 who had been cycling was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services to help him.

South Yorkshire Police believe a blue Volkswagen Golf was involved in the collision and have released a CCTV image of the vehicle suspected of being involved in the impact.

Now officers are seeking help from the public to trace the vehicle, which is believed to have headed in the direction of Killamarsh immediately after the collision.

The driver failed to stop, police have confirmed, and in a statement the force said: “Our investigation has progressed at pace and early hours this morning (April 5) officers arrested two men, aged 27 and 28 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“These have since been released on police bail.

“A woman aged 46 was also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation.

“We are now asking for your help to find the vehicle that was involved.

“CCTV enquiries have led us to believe that the vehicle travelled in the direction of Killamarsh following the collision.

“The vehicle has sustained damage to the front bumper, passenger side headlight and wing mirror.”

Now police have appealed to anyone who believes they may have sen a car matching the description of the Golf, or has information about where it may be being stored, to contact them, quoting incident number 544 of April 4, 2025, by calling 101.

Information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111, with callers able to co-operate without identifying themselves.