THREE people were arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Balby yesterday (Sunday).

Victoria Street, Balby

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 1am to reports a man in his 50s was unconscious with head injuries near the Park Social working men’s club.

Despite the efforts of the public and ambulance staff, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family informed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 33-year-old woman and two men – aged 47 and 39 – were arrested and remained in police custody yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information which may assist police is being asked to get in touch via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling us on 101.

“Please quote incident number 112 of October 29 when you get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.