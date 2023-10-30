Register
Three arrested for murder after man's death at Balby

THREE people were arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Balby yesterday (Sunday).
By Gareth Dennison
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:47 GMT
Victoria Street, BalbyVictoria Street, Balby
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 1am to reports a man in his 50s was unconscious with head injuries near the Park Social working men’s club.

Despite the efforts of the public and ambulance staff, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family informed.

A 33-year-old woman and two men – aged 47 and 39 – were arrested and remained in police custody yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information which may assist police is being asked to get in touch via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling us on 101.

“Please quote incident number 112 of October 29 when you get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/umbraco/Crimestoppers-uk.org.”