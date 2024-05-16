Recovered: Vehicles found by police in Conisbrough

DRUGS, cash and suspected stolen vehicles have been recovered by police following a raid on a compound in Conisbrough.

Officers from the Doncaster South neighbourhood policing team swooped on the premises as part of a planned operation and found Class A and B drugs, both illegal, including ‘snappy’ bags of cannabis and cash.

There were several vehicles, believed stolen, also parked up.

They were removed by police, who are now trying to get them back to their rightful owners. They included three cars, a van, an off road bike and quad, along with a scooter.

Three men were arrested on the same day as the raid, who were aged 51, 25 and 23, on suspicion of crimes including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, handling stolen goods and the theft of a vehicle.

They were later released on police bail, while further inquires are conducted.

Sgt Christopher MacLeod, who led the operation, said: “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to gather evidence and intelligence, in order for us to obtain these warrants and execute them.

“We will not tolerate criminality of any kind in the communities we serve and we want people to know that we are here to listen to the concerns they have about crime in their area and act upon them, to deliver results and bring people to justice.