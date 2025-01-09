Three arrested after police chase through Dearne Valley

Police action: A pursuit started in Wath

POLICE have arrested three men on suspicion of burglary and recovered a stolen vehicle following a police car chase in Wath.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a Kia Picanto failed to stop for officers in Wath.

After it sped off, Roads Policing Proactive Team officers pursued the Kia to Mexborough where a stinger was deployed to stop the car.

The occupants of the stolen Kia ran off but officers made three arrests, with two men, aged 21 and 19, and a 16-year-old boy detained.

A search of the Kia revealed stolen property, which was recovered by officers.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal, with the 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, and the 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of illegal drugs.

All three have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sgt Andy Smith, of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

"The occupants of the stolen vehicle showed a complete disregard for public safety as they ignored our requests to stop and instead led officers on a pursuit in which they drove at excessive speeds.

"Officers from our Roads Policing Group acted diligently and professionally to pursue the vehicle and safely bring it to a stop by deploying a stinger at a critical moment.

"Even after being halted by the stinger, the suspects still tried to flee the scene, but officers worked quickly to apprehend three people and bring them into custody.

"We will actively pursue vehicles that fail to stop for officers when it is safe to do so."