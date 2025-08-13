Thousands submit dash cam footage to police Operation Snap team
Many forces nationally now have Operation Snap teams, set up with staff to review footage of potential driving offences, or other evidence, caught on motorists’ dash cams, or similar recording devices.
In South Yorkshire, Operation Snap is operated via the county’s Safety Camera and Ticketing Department and the force has confirmed the department is made up of two staff members, with hours totalling one and a half full-time equivalent posts.
That appears to be the accepted strength for the team, with no vacancies outstanding.
That creates a substantial workload for those two staff members, because 4,405 submissions were made during 2024, meaning more than 17 submissions were received every working day with - effectively - one and a half people to deal with them.
Those figures do not take account of absences due to holidays, sickness, training or other duties they may have to perform.
New technology means dash cams have becoming increasingly popular among drivers, with some new cars having them fitted as standard.
They are also routinely fitted to commercial vehicles such as lorries, and buses, where they can provide evidence which is difficult to challenge in the event of an incident occurring.
However, cameras are also popular with cyclists as a form of protection from careless motorists in incidents such as ‘near passes’ where drivers do not give riders enough space to maintain safety.
South Yorkshire Police has acknowledged that issue, running ‘near pass’ operations to catch offending motorists in the act.