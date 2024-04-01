Big problem: Extent of fraud cases revealed

Over the last 13 months, 6,643 individuals have contacted Action Fraud, the national agency which is the first point of contact for reporting such crime, from the county.

That averages more than 18 victims every day who have been scammed, and the total could be higher, because it is acknowledged that not all victims report offences.

Analysis of statistics shows the biggest problem was goods bought through online shopping sites and auctions failing to turn up, with 1,500 complaints made, followed by 667 advance fees being taken fraudulently from people, and 581 who had lost out as a result of having emails or social media hacked.