A ROTHERHAM man who attempted to stab a woman with a large kitchen knife after watching her enter her home alone has been jailed for more than a decade.

Luke Hodgson was jailed for ten years and eight months

Luke Hodgson (25), of Clarence Street, Rotherham, knocked on the victim’s door and attempted to stab her when she answered, demanding her car keys, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Hodgson received an extended sentence of ten years and eight months at the court last Tuesday, (October 31) for attempted robbery and 12 months for possession of a bladed article, the sentences to run concurrently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Det Con Jemma King said: “The victim and her husband showed great bravery, managing to push Hodgson out of their home before locking the door.

“I would like to thank them for their help during our investigation.

“We are extremely pleased with the sentence that Hodgson received.