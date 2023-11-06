Register
Ten-year jail sentence for man who tried to rob and stab woman

A ROTHERHAM man who attempted to stab a woman with a large kitchen knife after watching her enter her home alone has been jailed for more than a decade.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Luke Hodgson was jailed for ten years and eight monthsLuke Hodgson was jailed for ten years and eight months
Luke Hodgson was jailed for ten years and eight months

Luke Hodgson (25), of Clarence Street, Rotherham, knocked on the victim’s door and attempted to stab her when she answered, demanding her car keys, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Hodgson received an extended sentence of ten years and eight months at the court last Tuesday, (October 31) for attempted robbery and 12 months for possession of a bladed article, the sentences to run concurrently.

Det Con Jemma King said: “The victim and her husband showed great bravery, managing to push Hodgson out of their home before locking the door.

“I would like to thank them for their help during our investigation.

“We are extremely pleased with the sentence that Hodgson received.

"I hope this sentence shows that any violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and that we will put these criminals behind bars.”