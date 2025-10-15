Ten new complaints against police from 'grooming scandal' era

TEN new investigations into the way South Yorkshire Police handled child sexual abuse cases in Rotherham have been launched.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is to examine the way CSA cases were handled in the past.

That represents a major step in the continued repercussions from the ‘grooming’ scandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IOPC has said the investigations are a result of complaint referrals submitted earlier this year by solicitors acting on behalf of women who allege the force failed to take action to protect them from abuse as children.

Allegations focus on survivors complaints that they were abused by people know to police, with officers failing to investigate properly and safeguard those at risk.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “When we published our overarching report on the Operation Linden investigations in 2022 into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints and that is why we have always wanted to ensure victim-survivors felt able to come forward.

“It is entirely understandable that all those affected, as well as the wider public, will have concerns about these further complaints and that is why we have always wanted to ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have informed all parties of our decision to independently investigate these matters and we will ensure complaints are kept informed as the investigations progress.”

New investigations: Ten cases against police are to be examined

South Yorkshire Police referred cases to the IOPC between July and September.

Most of the ten date from the early years of this century, though the history of the scandal in Rotherham dates back to the 1990s.

Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: “We are profoundly aware of our previous failings in Rotherham and our dedicated teams work hard every single day to deliver the victim-centred and suspect-focused service victim survivors rightly expect and deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we receive new allegations of past failings of this nature, we will refer these for independent review.

“We then fully support any subsequent investigation, in whatever format, to ensure victim survivors feel listened to, and have the opportunity to get the answers and outcome they seek.

“It is never too late for victim survivors of non-recent CSE to come forward and report what happened to them, including any associated police failings, when they are ready.”