Teenage drug suspects arrested after Rotherham car chases

TWO teenagers have been arrested in Rotherham over suspected drugs offences following car chases.

In the early hours of August 12, officers on patrol in Parkgate saw a VW Golf travelling in the opposite direction and had their suspicions aroused.

Because of the time of night and the vehicle’s speed, they turned around to stop it so checks could be carried out.

However, the VW sped up before crashing into a central reservation close to St Anns Roundabout.

Due to a smell of cannabis from the vehicle, a search was conducted and six bags of the drug were found within the vehicle - which was also suspected of being on cloned licence plates.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, driving without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle. He was detained into police custody.

Earlier in August, officers patrolling East Dene saw a different vehicle acting suspiciously. The car, a Seat Leon, was idling in the middle of a junction with no lights on.

As officers approached the vehicle, the Seat made off at speed with officers pursuing, before the car crashed into a parked vehicle after a short distance.

The driver of the vehicle escaped, but left behind drug paraphernalia and approximately £1,000 in cash.

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession with intent to supply drugs, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.