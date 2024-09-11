Teenage biker rammed by theft gang as he rode
Police say the incident happened around 4.40pm on Monday, September 9, when the 16 year old was riding an orange dirt-bike on Nursery Road.
He told officers a black Land Rover Discovery mounted the pavement, close to a mini-roundabout which forms a junction with Lidgett Lane and New Road, knocking him off.
As the incident unfolded, two occupants of the vehicle tried to steal the bike, before he was able to run down an an alley towards Troon Walk.
It is believed the men followed, assaulted the victim and then took his bike and drove off.
Police believe there may be motorists with dash cam or others with CCTV footage which could help their investigations.
Anyone who can help should contact police by phone, 101, quoting investigation number 14/162151/24 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.