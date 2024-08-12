Roughley

A TEENAGER from Pontefract has become the first person to be jailed over the Manvers hotel riot.

Kenzie Roughley (18) had no choice but to admit violent disorder charges because of the video footage, fingerprint evidence and witness statements against him, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers suffered hours of abuse after the anti-immigration protest turned violent and a fire was started at the Holiday Inn, which had been housing asylum seekers.

A force spokesperson said: “The violence and despicable behaviour that they were subjected to is indescribable.

“CCTV and body-worn footage showcase the horrendous actions of Roughley, who was captured threatening officers, verbally assaulting them and causing a PCSO to fear for his life.

“During the disorder, a parked police CCTV van was rocked violently. A PCSO inside the back of the van had no choice but to jump into the driver’s seat and flee for his own and other’s safety.

“Footage showed Roughley, wearing a black hooded jacket kicking and punching the van and forensic testing close to the area were a match for his fingerprints.

“He was quickly arrested and charged and, in less than a week since the incident, will start his prison sentence.”

Roughley, of Barnsley Road in Pontefract, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (9) and was sentenced to two years and four months.

Assistant Chief Con Rick Alton said: “The abhorrent violence and abuse officers were faced with was disgraceful.

“Over 60 police officers were injured, alongside four of our dogs and a horse, all aired on social media and screens for everyone, including our officers’ loved ones to see, who would have no doubt been extremely worried.

“We are continuing to come after those involved; you will be arrested, you will be put in front of a judge and you will be punished.

“I hope today’s first sentencing, the first of many, shows those across the county the behaviour we have witnessed will not be tolerated.”

