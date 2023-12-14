A TEENAGE boy was left unconscious after being attacked by a gang with a baseball bat, axe and golf club.

.

Two vehicles pulled up beside a group of teens after they left Danny’s Diner on Laughton Road in Dinnington.

South Yorkshire Police said three of the teenagers were chased by the occupants of a vehicle and attacked at about 8pm on November 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on December 1. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Laughton Road with CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

The two vehicles are reported to be a small white 4x4 and a dark coloured Volkswagen.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 875 of November 29, or visit www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.