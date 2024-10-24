Out of action: The damage has been repaired, but the swing seats have been removed

VANDALS have apparently attacked a new £30,000 playground just two months after it was installed, leaving one of its attractions out of use.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding for the Forge Fields playground in Hoyland was secured by the Mates of Milton community group earlier this year, with cash coming from Barnsley Council.

But someone has apparently cut through a metal leg on a large double-swing, leaving it in a dangerous condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The severed metal was welded back in place, but the swings have been removed, leaving it out of act.

Mates of Milton said they were unsure whether the break was deliberate damage, though it appeared to be sawn.

The incident comes on top of other problems in the area, with the group stating: “We have had reports of residents in surrounding streets having stones thrown at their windows and being terrorised at night by the young people accessing the park on their way to and from the play area.

“Also a significant increase in litter.

“We have noticed other signs of damage and graffiti beginning to creep in too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have now made an appeal to parents to speak to their children, if they are among those who congregate in the area.

“Our volunteers have worked tirelessly for over a decade to bring these improvements to our local area.

"If you don’t like it, don’t use it. Please don’t ruin it for everyone else,” the group said.

The cash from the council’s Pride of Place grants scheme paid for a climbing frame, inclusive spinning bucket and interactive panel board, as well as the swing.