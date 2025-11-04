Suspicious driving led to drugs search

Investigation: Officers recovered suspected drugs

RECKLESS driving in Rotherham has left two men under suspicion of drugs offences, police have revealed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Rotherham north neighbourhood police team caught sight of a vehicle acting suspiciously while on regular patrol in the Greasbrough district.

The vehicle’s driver was seen overtaking on a blind bend, and as the officers began to tail the vehicle, the suspicious behaviour continued, including speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers requested the vehicle to stop and a search was conducted, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

That search revealed cash and suspected drugs.

As a result, two men - aged 21 and 46 - were arrested.

They were suspected of being in possession of Class A drugs - the most serious category - with intent to supply.

Both have been bailed to allow police time to conduct further inquiries.

Neighbourhood officers work in designated districts across Rotherham, with a remit to embed themselves within communities, to form bonds with locals.