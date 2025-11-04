Suspicious driving led to drugs search

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 4th Nov 2025, 12:02 GMT
Investigation: Officers recovered suspected drugsplaceholder image
Investigation: Officers recovered suspected drugs
RECKLESS driving in Rotherham has left two men under suspicion of drugs offences, police have revealed.

Officers from the Rotherham north neighbourhood police team caught sight of a vehicle acting suspiciously while on regular patrol in the Greasbrough district.

Most Popular

The vehicle’s driver was seen overtaking on a blind bend, and as the officers began to tail the vehicle, the suspicious behaviour continued, including speeding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officers requested the vehicle to stop and a search was conducted, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

That search revealed cash and suspected drugs.

As a result, two men - aged 21 and 46 - were arrested.

They were suspected of being in possession of Class A drugs - the most serious category - with intent to supply.

Both have been bailed to allow police time to conduct further inquiries.

Neighbourhood officers work in designated districts across Rotherham, with a remit to embed themselves within communities, to form bonds with locals.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice