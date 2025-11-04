Suspicious driving led to drugs search
Officers from the Rotherham north neighbourhood police team caught sight of a vehicle acting suspiciously while on regular patrol in the Greasbrough district.
The vehicle’s driver was seen overtaking on a blind bend, and as the officers began to tail the vehicle, the suspicious behaviour continued, including speeding.
The officers requested the vehicle to stop and a search was conducted, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
That search revealed cash and suspected drugs.
As a result, two men - aged 21 and 46 - were arrested.
They were suspected of being in possession of Class A drugs - the most serious category - with intent to supply.
Both have been bailed to allow police time to conduct further inquiries.
Neighbourhood officers work in designated districts across Rotherham, with a remit to embed themselves within communities, to form bonds with locals.