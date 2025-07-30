Suspects bailed after town centre stabbing in Rotherham

TWO people arrested following a serious stabbing in Rotherham town centre have been released on bail by police.

The 46 year old man and 24 year old woman were taken into custody after a man aged 27 sustained serious injuries in an incident in High Street late on Friday July 25.

He was taken to hospital with injuries South Yorkshire Police described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The two arrests were made on suspicion of intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Since then a 52 year old man has also been arrested, on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

He has also been bailed to allow police more time to investigate.

Following the incident, a substantial area of the town centre, around parts of High Street, Moorgate Street and Church Street was cordoned off and that remained in place until well into the following day.

David McQueen, who runs the Sports Box bar, in the Imperial Buildings, took to social media to re-assure customers that the violence had taken place elsewhere, explaining: “The incident in Rotherham town centre is nothing to do with Sports Box. We tried to help the young man. Our thoughts are with everyone involved at this time.”

The violence comes after police and other agencies have been working to reduce problems in the town centre, with a 70 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour around the transport interchange, compared to the previous three years.

Rotherham is currently engaged in the Government’s Safer Streets initiative, which runs over the summer, putting more patrols on the streets in addition to other initiatives.