Suspects arrested after Maltby break-in
The theft occurred in the early hours of last Saturday at the Cornerstones Jewellers shop, a family-run business.
There was an immediate wave of support for the owners, from locals. On one local Facebook group a poster wrote: "Sorry to hear this...lovely helpful couple.
Another mirrored the sentiment: "So saddened to read this – such a lovely couple."
Another added: "Nice people – we’ve used it a few times over the years hope they don’t close it down."
One local wondered whether there was a connection with a safe found in the middle of the road at Long Leys Lane, Braithwell.
Former MP Alex Stafford said: "I’m very sorry to hear about the break-in at Cornerstones Jewellers in Maltby. Family-owned businesses on our high streets are struggling enough. Our high streets need better CCTV and more patrols."
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told the Advertiser: "At 4.16am on Saturday, November 23, we were called to reports of a burglary on High Street, Maltby.
"It is reported four offenders forced entry to a commercial premises and stole several items.
"Officers attended during the reported burglary, and the offenders fled the scene with around £1,500 worth of goods.
"A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on the same day on suspicion of burglary. They have been bailed pending further enquiries."