Suspects arrested after Maltby break-in

By Bob Westerdale
Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 18:08 BST
Cornerstone Jewellers in MaltbyCornerstone Jewellers in Maltby
Police have made two arrests following a break-in at a popular jewellery store in the centre of Maltby.

The theft occurred in the early hours of last Saturday at the Cornerstones Jewellers shop, a family-run business.

There was an immediate wave of support for the owners, from locals. On one local Facebook group a poster wrote: "Sorry to hear this...lovely helpful couple.

Another mirrored the sentiment: "So saddened to read this – such a lovely couple."

Another added: "Nice people – we’ve used it a few times over the years hope they don’t close it down."

One local wondered whether there was a connection with a safe found in the middle of the road at Long Leys Lane, Braithwell.

Former MP Alex Stafford said: "I’m very sorry to hear about the break-in at Cornerstones Jewellers in Maltby. Family-owned businesses on our high streets are struggling enough. Our high streets need better CCTV and more patrols."

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told the Advertiser: "At 4.16am on Saturday, November 23, we were called to reports of a burglary on High Street, Maltby.

"It is reported four offenders forced entry to a commercial premises and stole several items.

"Officers attended during the reported burglary, and the offenders fled the scene with around £1,500 worth of goods.

"A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on the same day on suspicion of burglary. They have been bailed pending further enquiries."

