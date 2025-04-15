Suspected arrested in Maltby after police pursuit

Bailed: But a suspect is under investigation over serious allegations

A MAN is under investigation for a series of alleged motoring offences following an incident which culminated in his arrest.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have raised quick work by response officers in Rotherham for bring an incident on Saturday to a conclusion.

Officers pursued a Volkswagen car which was allegedly being driven dangerously through Rotherham, with a driver who had ignored calls to pull over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VW was being driven at high speed and eventually crashed into a wall.

The driver fled the vehicle, but officers who had been following the car were able to give chase.

A man was found hiding in a nearby garden and police have now confirmed that a 44 year old was arrested on suspicion of aggraveted vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving while affected by drugs.

Investigations are ongoing and he suspect has been released on bail while officers continue with that work.