Suspected arrested in Maltby after police pursuit
South Yorkshire Police have raised quick work by response officers in Rotherham for bring an incident on Saturday to a conclusion.
Officers pursued a Volkswagen car which was allegedly being driven dangerously through Rotherham, with a driver who had ignored calls to pull over.
The VW was being driven at high speed and eventually crashed into a wall.
The driver fled the vehicle, but officers who had been following the car were able to give chase.
A man was found hiding in a nearby garden and police have now confirmed that a 44 year old was arrested on suspicion of aggraveted vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving while affected by drugs.
Investigations are ongoing and he suspect has been released on bail while officers continue with that work.