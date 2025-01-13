Suspect facing prosecution after high speed police chase

Chase: Suspected arrested within minutes

POLICE managed to arrest a suspect within five minutes after a hair-raising pursuit in Rotherham.

Patrolling officers spotted a Volkswagen Polo, apparently on ‘cloned’ number plates around 1.30pm on Sunday.

The car was believed to have been used for criminal purposes and when officers requested the driver to stop, they took off instead.

In the minutes which followed, the suspect car reached speeds of up to 65 miles an hour and overtook cars on the wrong side of the carriageway.

But officers were able to deploy a ‘stinger’, which punctures the tyres of a passing vehicle, on Upper Wortley Road.

That should stop the vehicle, but the driver continued until the car crashed into the fence of a property in a cul-de-sac. The occupant fled and a short time later a man aged 20s was arrest in Upper Wortley Road.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and criminal damage.

He is now going through the court system.

Insp Brandon Brown said: “Those involved in criminality and who drive without insurance are more likely to take greater risks on our roads and must be brought to a stop.

“Throughout a pursuit, officers will constantly monitor the risk posed to the public and will work as a team to think of tactics and options to bring the pursuit safely to a stop.

“The use of a Hollow Spike Tyre Deflation device, known widely as a stinger, is a crucial piece of equipment for us.”