Suspect accused of driving at police during a car 'meet'

A MAN has been arrested after an incident where a suspect allegedly drove a vehicle at a police officer as he dealt with a car ‘meet’ in Rotherham.

The policeman was forced to leap aside to avoid a collision and was unhurt as a result of the confrontation.

But a 28 year old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence and driving without insurance.

He was interviewed and then bailed, to allow South Yorkshire Police to continue their investigation.

The incident unfolded on the evening of Saturday October 11, when the force’s road policing unit was responding to reports of a ‘meet’, where drivers congregate and often perform potentially dangerous stunts on public roads.

While police were dealing with the meet, one officer left his vehicle to speak to a driver - and as he did so, a Vauxhall Mokka car was allegedly driven towards him.

The driver of that vehicle left the scene, leaving the officer involved to summon help from colleagues by radio.

Colleagues put a plan in place to locate the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.

Morning after: Evidence of a South Yorkshire car 'meet'

The vehicle was brought to a stop on Doncaster Road near Thrybergh utilising specialist tactics.

Roads Policing Proactive Team Sergeant Adam Renshaw said: “Driving a vehicle is a privilege and one of great responsibility.

“Anyone who uses their vehicle as a weapon does not deserve to be on our roads, and we will act to ensure you are held responsible for your actions.

“We are a team of experienced, highly trained officers who proactively patrol the road network to intercept those who use our roads to commit criminality or bring those who pose a risk to innocent road users to a stop.

“As soon as we were made aware of the driver’s actions, we immediately responded and acted. This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to reiterate this through our work.”

Car ‘meets’ have become a regular occurrence in South Yorkshire, with motorists travelling long distances to congregate, often around the A57 near Todwick and the Dearne Towns Parkway, late at weekend evenings when roads are relatively quiet.