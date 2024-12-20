Support offered to domestic abuse victims as festive season unfolds

Support: Suzanne Jackson

AN OFFER of round-the-clock help has been made to domestic abuse victims across Rotherham as the festive period - which can be a flash point for offending - gets under way.

South Yorkshire Police have offered re-assurance to victims that effective help is available to protect them, and other potential victims like children or pets, from the hands of abusers.

The force is available to respond to emergency incidents at an time, which a team of staff working every day throughout the festivities to assess incidents and offenders as problems are reported, giving the authorities the information they need to intervene.

Other support services are available for those affected by abuse at home, including social services, who will step in to help safeguard the welfare of children who might be affected by what they witness.

Suzanne Jackson MBE is the force’s domestic abuse risk assessor manager and said today’s authorities were better equipped to understand the problems faced by victims, and to provide the support they need.

She also urged victims to report the crimes against them, when they could safely do so, to allow officers to respond.

“We don’t want people to suffer in silence, we want to improve their safety by restricting what perpetrators are allowed to do,” she said.

Domestic abuse includes violence, but also controlling and coercive behaviour along with stalking, which can emerge when an offender is trying to avoid losing control in a relationship which may have ended.

She accepted that victims may find it difficult to speak out, but said the support services available could help victims - who are predominantly women and children - break the cycle.

“You are with that partner at home over the bank holidays and you want to make it as normal and nice as possible for your children, but that is not always possible, where you have a violent and abusive offender.

“Children who witness it are now recognised as victims in their own right,” she said.

In emergencies, police should be contacted on 999, with telephone contact available on 101 in other circumstances.

Information is also available for help via the southyorkshire.police.uk website, which has a domestic abuse page. That can be closed down quickly, in the event of the site visitor being disturbed.