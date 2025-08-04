Success for police day of action in Rotherham

A POLICE day of action in Rotherham saw a drugs farm busted, a wanted man traced and an uninsured motorbike seized.

In addition, officers put on high visibility patrols in the town centre, with drug dogs, and made nine stop and search checks.

They also had the opportunity to speak to more than 100 people who had visited the town centre, along with those in shops and other businesses.

South Yorkshire Police called in various teams for the event, and worked alongside Rotherham Council’s Environment staff.

High profile: Officers in Rotherham town centre (image: SYP)

The drugs farm was found at an address in Clifton Avenue following an early morning raid, with drugs worth around £130,000 recovered.

In addition to seizing a wanted man, officers also found a shoplifter who was dealt with through a community-resolution on the day.

Rotherham Supt Sarah Gilmour said: "This day of action will be a regular fixture in the town centre and reaffirms our commitment to making Rotherham a place people are proud to call home.

"We are aware of concerns and perceptions about criminality and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and this initiative aims to not only tackle any issues but also provides us with an opportunity to engage with the local community.

"For us to best understand how you think the town centre can be improved, we need to hear from you. We know how important it is to be out and about in Rotherham listening and engaging with local people,” she said.

Police have had a string of successes against cannabis farmers in Rotherham recently, recovering plants worth millions of pounds.