Stolen Rolls Royce recovered in Maltby as police arrest three
The same expression could be applied to the performance of a tracking device used on one Roller - regarded as the last word in luxury - when it was stolen.
The electronic gizmo allowed police to pinpoint the car, which had been stolen without the vehicle keys, to a property in Maltby, where it was being stored.
South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Officers and colleagues from the Tactical Support unit were able to home in on the car, which was recovered, alongside the arrests of three people.
The recovery came days after the car was reported stolen, and the tracker’s signal allowed officers to locate it inside a garage.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man and two women were arrested.
“They have since been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.”