Stolen lorry suspect arrested after Rotherham vehicle stop

A LORRY driver has been arrested after being stopped in Kilnhurst with a cargo of mulled wine worth £110,000 thought to have been stolen in the south of England.

The success of the South Yorkshire Police operation to intercept the lorry, believed to have been driving on false number plates, was credited in part to police dog Rocco.

When the lorry was pulled up in Hooton Road, the driver attempted to flee on foot.

But when challenged by PD Rocco and his handler, it took a matter of seconds for the suspect to change his mind and surrender.

The wine was believed to have been stolen in the Kent area and was discovered on 45 pallets in a shipping container.

A 45 year old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance, driving while disqualified, and following a search of him, possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

InspMatt Collings said: “Our role as roads policing officers is to create safer roads and intercept those who use the road network to commit criminality; although the two seem separate, they are interlinked in so many ways.

“We know that those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on the roads and this driver is a true example. He was a disqualified driver, in possession of drugs, driving a vehicle and trailer with the ability to cause serious damage and fatalities if involved in a collision.

“This was a great result for officers who recovered the stolen property and arrested a suspect.”

The man has been remanded into custody over the driving offences.