STASH of knives discovered as police work to combat violent crime

Knives: The weapons will now be destroyed

A STASH of five knives hidden in a bush in Rotherham were discovered by police involved in a campaign to counter violent crime.

The weapons were found as officers put in an extra 670 hours of policing on the county’s streets.

Others have been recovered elsewhere in the county, including a Samuri sword found in Sheffield.

A spokesman for the South Yorkshire force said: “Work to reduce most serious violence, including knife crime, takes place every day in South Yorkshire, and so far this month officers have carried out a series of searches and taken proactive measures to combat knife carrying.”

Meanwhile, colleagues have been posting ‘cease and desist’ letters at the addresses of known habitual knife carriers and made two arrests.

‘Cease and desist’ letters alert those receiving them to the fact that officers believe they are committing an offence and warn them to stop, otherwise further action could be taken.

Sgt Simon Kirkham, from the Hotspot Response Hub, said: “It is essential in tackling knife crime that we are not just responding when a knife has been used, but are also working to prevent people carrying knives in the first place.

“This means engaging with residents we know are more likely to carry knives, and taking these weapons off the streets during searches.

“Some of the weapons we recovered this month may have been hidden away for later use. Instead, they will be safely destroyed.

“We also work closely with our partners and community leaders on early prevention and intervention work with young people.

“Under 18s sadly make up the group most likely to be caught in possession of a knife, and many do so to gain social status, or because they wrongly believe they need to protect themselves from others carrying a knife.

“It’s important to remember that 99.75 per cent of people in South Yorkshire do not carry a knife.

“Every knife being carried or concealed on our streets is one too many and puts communities and the carrier themselves in danger.”

The Hotspot Response Hub is a Home Office-funded initiative, which provides the cash to officers in violent hotspot areas.

Officers conduct both plain clothed and highly visible patrols, weapon sweeps, engagement stalls and education session in local communities.