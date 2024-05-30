Six years: Sam Walker is in a young offeners institution

A DEARNE Valley teenager has been sent to a young offenders institution after threatening his victims with a crowbar during a burglary.

Sam Walker, aged 19, of Wright Crescent, Wombwell, committed the aggravated burglary in Conisbrough in October last year, smashing his way into his victims’ home before demanding their car keys.

He took the car and drove away, but was spotted by two Doncaster-based police officers who tried to stop the car.

Walker refused to stop and a ten minute pursuit followed, with Walker driving at double the speed limit in a 30mph zone, before reversing into the police car following him.

He then abandoned the stolen car and tried to flee, but was unable to outrun the officers and was arrested.

Officers engaged in Operation Castle - an investigation into house burglaries across the city - investigated.

As a result of their work, he was charged with aggravated burglary, driving dangerously, criminal damage and possessing cocaine.

He was sentenced to six years in a young offenders’ institution when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Sgt James Wiggins said: “Walker terrorised a couple in their own home and I can’t imagine how scared they must have felt when he confronted them armed with a crowbar.

“The Op Castle team have worked incredibly hard to combat burglaries in Doncaster and the sentence given to Walker is testament to the hard work put into securing multiple charges against a dangerous individual.