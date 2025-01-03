Six-figure haul of cannabis seized by police in latest drugs raid

Seized: Some of the cannabis recovered in the last few days

ROTHERHAM police have made their third significant drugs bust in the space of days, seizing plants worth around £282,000 from a cannabis ‘farm’.

The raid, at a property in Canklow Road, follows another in East Dene where plants worth around £60,000 seized and a suspect was arrested.

Officers are also investigating after a suspected drugs offender was disturbed in Treeton.

While he was bailed, police found a substantial haul of cannabis after seeing a package launched from a moving car and also recovered knives and £15,000 from a parked vehicle.

The latest raid happened on January 2 and the warrant to search a property was obtained on the strength of intelligence information gathered in the area.

Inside, 282 cannabis plants were discovered across several rooms in the building.

It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total value of the plants around £282,000.

The plants have since been seized and will be destroyed. The electricity inside the house had been bypassed and the property has since been secured.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

Police said they were being held in custody.

Rotherham Central NPT Insp John Crapper said: “Cannabis is not a harmless drug. It helps fund organised crime which wreaks misery on innocent members of our local communities.

“It is crucial people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime. We will carry on gathering further intelligence and work with partners to create safer communities.

“We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Your information is vital in helping us tackle these farms.”

Raids on cannabis farms have become increasing frequent in the town over recent months and police have appealed for information from anyone who suspects a property is being used for that purpose.

Often, domestic addresses are adapted and tell-tale signs include a smell of cannabis in the area, heavy condensation on windows, unusual patterns of movement from visitors to the property and other signs the building is not being occupied by conventional residents.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone police on 101 or make contact through Crimestoppers, an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.