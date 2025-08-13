Shots fired in Rotherham but police say no links to Sheffield shooting

POLICE are investigating after a gunman opened fire on a Land Rover being driven on a Rotherham street.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 2pm on Tuesday August 12 in Pitt Street, Kimberworth.

High visibility patrols were mounted in the area as a result, with investigators confirming evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crime scene was established to allow evidence to be gathered, but has since been study down.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Det Supt Nikki Shimwell said: "I am acutely aware that news of this reported firearms discharge may cause people concern given it is the second one to have been reported to us in as many days.

"South Yorkshire Police have worked tirelessly to tackle and reduce firearms criminality and I want to make it clear that such reckless criminality will not be tolerated on the streets of South Yorkshire and we will continue to robustly disrupt and prosecute those involved.”

Those responsible had “needlessly put the lives of innocent members of the public at risk, and it is incredibly fortunate that no-one was harmed - or worse - as a result, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High visibility: Police patrols will be out in Kimberworth following shooting

"I would like to reassure residents that there will be a heightened police presence in the Kimberworth area this week to ensure the safety of the public following this dangerous attack.

"At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest this firearms discharge is linked to the reported shooting in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Monday night, and the two are being treated as separate incidents.

"Our officers are working hard to understand the circumstances of both incidents, and I am appealing for anyone with information that could help our enquiries to come forward.

"It is vital that we have the support of residents in tackling gun crime, and any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who believes they can help the investigation should call 101, quoting incident number 479 of August 12, 2025.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, meaning information could never be traced back to those making the call.