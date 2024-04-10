Shopworker assault crime change overdue, says MP John Healey
It was announced on Wednesday that assaulting a shopworker will be made a separate criminal offence despite the government previously saying it did not think a law change was required.
The change comes after a petition from shopworkers union Usdaw revealed that two-thirds of its members working in retail were suffering abuse from customers.
Mr Healey said: “This latest u-turn by the government is welcome, but why has it taken so long for them to act? The Tories dither and delay has meant thousands of shopworkers have needlessly suffered physical and mental injury.
“We’ve been calling for tougher action on those who assault shopworkers for the past ten years but this government has voted against Labour plans for better protection.
“Shopworkers have reported that they’ve been spat at, threatened with knives and faced verbal abuse. It’s important that we respect our shopworkers who provide an important service. Abuse should not be part of the job.”
Usdaw’s annual survey of members last year revealed that:
65 per cent have experienced verbal abuse
42 per cent were threatened by a customer
Five per cent were assaulted, and
60 per cent of incidents were triggered by shoplifting.
The Labour Party announced plans earlier this week to tackle anti-social behaviour and shoplifting so that people feel safe when they go out to shop, eat or socialise in their local high street.
The plans include putting 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs back on the beat and scrapping the £200 rule which stops shoplifting being investigated.