WELCOME CHANGE: John Healey MP with Usdaw representative and Wath-upon-Dearne Tesco worker Janine Bowler

It was announced on Wednesday that assaulting a shopworker will be made a separate criminal offence despite the government previously saying it did not think a law change was required.

The change comes after a petition from shopworkers union Usdaw revealed that two-thirds of its members working in retail were suffering abuse from customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Healey said: “This latest u-turn by the government is welcome, but why has it taken so long for them to act? The Tories dither and delay has meant thousands of shopworkers have needlessly suffered physical and mental injury.

“We’ve been calling for tougher action on those who assault shopworkers for the past ten years but this government has voted against Labour plans for better protection.

“Shopworkers have reported that they’ve been spat at, threatened with knives and faced verbal abuse. It’s important that we respect our shopworkers who provide an important service. Abuse should not be part of the job.”

Usdaw’s annual survey of members last year revealed that:

65 per cent have experienced verbal abuse

42 per cent were threatened by a customer

Five per cent were assaulted, and

60 per cent of incidents were triggered by shoplifting.

The Labour Party announced plans earlier this week to tackle anti-social behaviour and shoplifting so that people feel safe when they go out to shop, eat or socialise in their local high street.