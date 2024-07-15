OPERATION: South Yorkshire Police identified shops selling to underage teens

SHOPS in Rotherham have been caught selling vapes and alcohol to underage teens after a South Yorkshire Police operation.

Three of the five stores that were visited as part of a test purchase operation sold SYP cadets vapes and alcohol without challenging for ID.

The cadets, who were aged 16, went into stores in the Eastwood area supported by officers from the Hotspot Response Policing Hub.

Police Constable Thomas Humphries, who is part of the Hotspot Response Policing Hub, said: "The purpose of these test purchase operations is to ensure that premises and stores have the proper processes in place, to ensure things are not sold to those under the age of 18 illegally.”

He added: "It is promising to see two stores clearly implementing their age challenge policies. The three stores that did not pass we offered advice on how they can improve and we offered an explanation as to why these test purchases are conducted.

“Follow up visits will be arranged for those who did not pass and our team will continue to provide support where needed.”

A 2022 study conducted by the World Health Organisation found that Great Britain had a significant issue with underage alcohol abuse. Around 35 per cent of boys and 34 per cent of girls had drunk alcohol by the age of 11, and by the age of 13 this had risen to 57 per cent of girls and 50 per cent of boys.

The analysis also found that about 30 per cent of girls and 17 per cent of boys aged 15 had vaped in the past month.

The Vaping in Schools survey, conducted by the government this year, highlighted a range of behavioural problems associated with vaping in schools. Teachers raised concern about pupils leaving lessons to vape in the school toilets.

Some teachers suggested it was “impossible to control without policing the toilets, which has privacy issues”. Others said that non-vaping pupils were “afraid” to go to the toilets because of the issue and were reducing fluid intake to avoid needing to do so.

Teachers interviewed for the survey also raised concerns that pupils faced pressure to buy or sell vapes.

In an attempt to reduce the number of young people vaping, both the Labour and Conservative Parties have promised to ban disposable vapes in April 2025. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is expected to be passed into law towards the end of this year.

During the patrols conducted by SYP officers also came across two men they suspected were trying to sell stolen alcohol. When challenged by police, one man (33) was found to be wanted on prison recall and was arrested.